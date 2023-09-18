Clemson football was dealt a tough blow over the weekend, with head coach Dabo Swinney announcing that redshirt freshman wideout Cole Turner is out for the rest of the season due to an abductor injury.

Turner played in the first two games of the year but was sidelined in Week 3 due to the ailment. Speaking to reporters Sunday, Swinney was very disappointed to hear about Turner's diagnosis and believes he can be a special player for the Tigers when healthy.

Via 247 Sports:

“The biggest thing coming out of the game is what we are going to lose Cole Turner,” the Clemson football head coach said Sunday. “My heart breaks for him. I think this kid is going to be a superstar before he gets out of here. He tore three of his abductor muscles, so we will have to repair that. That's going to be it for him for the season.

“I really hate that for him,” Swinney added. “He's a kid that was on his way to have a big-time year ahead of him. But good news for him. He's got his whole career in front of him. He knows he can do it. It's just heartbreaking cause he worked really hard. I know what he brings to the table. But again, we'll have a lot of great days with Cole Turner in the years to come, but we're definitely going to miss him.”

Turner was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He had three catches combined through the first two contests of the campaign against Duke and Florida Atlantic. Not a huge sample size, but Swinney clearly plans to use Turner a lot more as his Clemson football career continues.

For now, it's time to get healthy.