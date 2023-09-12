Well, that's more like it! Clemson football looked like the dominant program the nation watched them grow into this week in their 66-17 blowout win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. While, yes, it's only Charleston Southern, but Clemson was favored to beat the Duke Blue Devils by two touchdowns in Week 1 in a game they lost by three scores. Any time a team can get in the win column and do so in dominant fashion is a major plus no matter who the opponent is.

Clemson made some big strides last week and are on the come up once again. Losing one game to a conference opponent shouldn't knock anybody off the path to competing in the ACC, and the Clemson Tigers are no exception. They're back on the map. That may sound like an overreaction to some. But there is more of those where that came from.

2) Clemson football has the best rush attack in the ACC

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This could be an overreaction considering the fact that Florida State has one of, if not, the best running backs in the conference in Trey Benson. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton just rattled off 234 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in their close win over Appalachian State. Louisville leads the conference in rushing yards per game at 285.3.

But Clemson football's ground game is no slouch in its own right. And it is one to fear. They were fifth in the ACC in rushing yards per game with 177.9. This season through two games, the Tigers have bumped that average up to 243.5 yards, which ranks third in the ACC. And before anyone yells Charleston Southern, Duke allowed 120.3 rushing yards per game a year ago, the fourth-lowest mark in the ACC. Clemson rattled off 213 yards on 40 carries against them. Their top two running backs averaged 6.4 yards per carry against the Blue Devils. Against Charleston Southern, Clemson ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries. Their main two running backs averaged 7.3 yards per carry.

Phil Mafah was responsible for those two touchdowns. The junior has looked terrific this season in his first season with extended playing time. But Will Shipley is the leader of this rush attack. Shipley ran for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns last season while adding 38 receptions. He's off to an even better start this year. Shipley is averaging a career-high 7.2 yards per carry. He excelled in his first game against FBS competition this season against Duke.

Will Shipley had a good night. Finishing with 143 total yards and 12 of his 17 rushes resulting in successful gains for Clemson. A strong 71% success rate. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 5, 2023

Shipley also has nine receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown through two games this season. Many are expecting a jump by what could be the next phenom Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. At minimum though, the Tigers can lean on a great rush attack led by Will Shipley and Phil Mafah to create offense.

1) Clemson has the best defense in the ACC

Clemson football's defense was not the problem during their loss at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils. Clemson held Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, a potential first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, to 17-33 passing for 175 yards. Sure, they let him scamper for a 44 yard touchdown which isn't ideal and got pounded on the ground by Duke; Duke ran it 30 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns in their upset win. Still, shutting down a team's aerial attack like that is good enough to win a game. Clemson couldn't stop shooting themselves in the foot to take advantage, however.

Anytime you see a contrast like this, its almost always a team shooting themselves in the football with turnovers in really bad situations pic.twitter.com/MIZOpEJ72A — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) September 5, 2023

Clemson responded by completely shutting down Charleston Southern. They allowed 74 total yards on offense. They now rank second in the ACC in yards allowed per game at 223.5. A year ago, they ranked fourth in the conference by allowing 331.3 yards per game. This is as formidable a group as there is in the ACC.