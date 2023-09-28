Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney remains unsure if cornerback Nate Wiggins and wideout Antonio Williams will suit up against Syracuse on Saturday. The latter sat out Clemson's 31-24 loss to Florida State this past weekend due to an ankle injury. On the other hand, Nate Wiggins suffered a bone bruise during the game against Florida State football, per Tigernet.com's David Hood.

“He's getting better every day. They should know more Thursday. Same thing with Antonio, who is getting better every day and living in the training room. They both are,” Dabo Swinney said.

Clemson football badly needs Antonio Williams back in the lineup against Syracuse. They are already missing the services of redshirt freshman wide receiver Cole Turner. He suited up in Clemson football's first two games before suffering a season-ending abductor injury.

Clemson is seeking its first conference win of the season (0-2). To do so, they will have to knock off an undefeated Syracuse team. The last time the Tigers started league play 0-2 was 2010, Clemson's only losing season under Dabo Swinney. pic.twitter.com/YnuBNXATWc — Nachos & Analysis (@Nachos_Analysis) September 27, 2023

Swinney also raved about sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik's progress. He loved the way Klubnik read Florida State's defense on Saturday. Swinney also spoke highly about Klubnik's scampering and decision-making prowess. Klubnik completed 25 of 38 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown in Clemson football's loss to FSU.

“A lot of good reads and throws. He is showing command and leadership and poise and getting better every week,” Dabo Swinney said.

Swinney expressed disgust over the current state of Clemson football. They currently have a 2-2 win-loss record after the loss to Florida State. Swinney, who has guided the program to eight ACC titles and two national titles, isn't used to this kind of predicament. Hopefully, Clemson football will make amends against undefeated Syracuse (4-0) this weekend.