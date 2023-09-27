Four weeks through the college football season, Clemson football is an unfamiliar spot, and in a spot that they were not expecting to be in at this point in the year. The Tigers are 2-2 (0-2 ACC) with losses against Duke and Florida State, and now, chances of winning the ACC and making the College Football Playoff look bleak. The Tigers played poorly against Duke, but last Saturday against Florida State, Clemson had every chance to seal the win, and they just couldn't get it done. Head coach Dabo Swinney feels like this team has let some opportunities get away, and he said on Tuesday that this isn't a happy group right now.

“They’re a pissed off team, because you only get 12 opportunities to play,” Dabo Swinney said during his press conference on Tuesday. “You work all year for it and you feel like you’ve missed out on huge opportunities. So you own it, you look at it, but you press on. That’s what football teaches you. What are you gonna do about it? Well, let’s see if we can have a good practice today. Let’s see if we can go win this game and start going from there. That’s what you do.”

Clemson football is 2-2, but Swinney doesn't think that record shows how good this football team really is. At the end of the day, he feels like his team has played really well in every realm except for one: ball security.

“This is a team that’s close,” Swinney continued. “They’re tough. They’re physical. … This is a situation where we’ve really played well four games in a row. Our record doesn’t show it, but we’ve played well outside of the greatest equalizer in football. And that is the turnovers. We’re fortunate that we’re 2-2 and not 1-3. Because when you play good people, Duke’s a really good team, Florida State’s a really good team, and you statistically dominate the game, you don’t take care of the ball, you get beat. And that’s ultimately been the difference in our season to this point.”

Swinney is right about the turnovers. Clemson has suffered some disastrous ones so far this season. With two losses already on the year, playoff hopes might be out the window, but if the Tigers can clean that up and find a way to win out, there is certainly still a chance to get to the ACC championship despite the odds being against them.