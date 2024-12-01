With all but a handful of college football games from the 2024 season completed, most conference championship games are locked in. A sprinkle of Week 14 surprising results played a big part in them, including Syracuse upsetting No. 6 Miami.

After Syracuse's big win, head coach Fran Brown and quarterback Kyle McCord were well aware of what their victory meant. The loss for Miami booted them out of the ACC Championship Game, setting SMU up for a matchup against Clemson. After the game, Brown sarcastically congratulated Dabo Swinney and the Tigers for the gift he gave them by knocking off the Hurricanes.

“Hey Dabo Swinney, congrats, I got you in, baby,” Brown said.

McCord followed up his coach's message with a post-game tweet with essentially the same memo.

With their win, Syracuse ends the regular season with a 9-3 record that could land them a top-25 ranking entering bowl season. The 42-38 come-from-behind victory was the largest comeback in school history and marked their third win of the year over a ranked opponent.

The result simultaneously dropped Miami to 10-2 with their second loss in the last three weeks. While no longer competing for an ACC Championship, the Hurricanes could potentially still slip into the 12-team College Football Playoff, though they no longer control their own destiny.

Miami was not the only high-ranked team to suffer a costly loss to an unranked opponent in Week 14. McCord seemed to enjoy finding out that his former team, Ohio State, lost to Michigan for a fourth straight year.

Clemson to face SMU in ACC Championship Game

With Clemson now in the ACC title picture, the Tigers' playoff hopes are suddenly back from the dead. Swinney's crew will enter the Dec. 7 matchup against the No. 7-ranked Mustangs in Charlotte with the winner all but certainly to receive a bid into the College Football Playoffs.

While a lot is obviously on the line, a win for SMU would likely lock them into a top-four seed, giving them a first-round bye. Clemson should vault into the top 12 with a win, but would almost certainly be forced to play in the first round against a higher-ranked opponent.

The 11-1 Mustangs will be favored to win the game, entering the matchup on a nine-game win streak. However, despite their hot streak, Clemson will be the highest-ranked opponent they will have faced all season long. SMU has just two ranked wins on the year — Louisville and Pittsburgh — though they have thoroughly beaten most of their opponents thus far, scoring over 30 points in four straight games.