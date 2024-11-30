It's a broken record for Ryan Day and the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes – they just can't beat the Michigan Wolverines.

Despite a down year following their first national championship since 1997 and entering the contest as heavy underdogs, the Michigan Wolverines still defeated their arch-nemesis Buckeyes, a 13-10 triumph at Ohio Stadium in Columbus and improving to 7-5. Meanwhile, it was just the second loss for Ohio State.

But it's the fourth straight year that the Wolverines have beaten the Buckeyes in the annual matchup simply known as “The Game”. It drops Buckeyes coach Ryan Day to a stunning 1-4 against Michigan, with his only triumph coming in a 56-27 win on Nov. 30, 2019 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan fans are understandably taking a victory lap on X right now:

“Michigan lost everybody last year including coaches. 3 of the best players Loveland Johnson and Edwards were out and we still won! What a game, can't wait to here the Ohio fans cry!” wrote @PopFlie.

“OSU has a lot of energy after that loss – perhaps they should have played harder!” added @LouYeager89.

“Happiness is roast buckeye nuts,” wrote @NaessensPhil.

“WE LEGITIMATELY OWN THE STATE OF OHIO!” exclaimed @the_det_times

“😂 Michigan have their worst year in a decade and still own Ohio State lmaoo” opined @Nljigakulive.

“Ryan Day needs to be inducted in the Michigan Hall of Fame,” added @WingNut48103.

The celebration for the Wolverines is just getting started, while the Buckeyes are left picking up the pieces after yet another disappointing loss – though this one is perhaps the most disappointing.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes lost to the Michigan Wolverines yet again

The 2024 edition of The Game was a low-scoring affair, as both teams were tied at 10 late in the fourth quarter. The tie was broken by Michigan's Dominic Zvada, who nailed a 21-yard field goal with less than a minute left in regulation.

The Wolverines held on for the victory, but there was a post-game melee between players of both sides, highlighting how fierce the rivalry remains.