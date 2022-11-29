Published November 29, 2022

The Clemson Tigers are coming off a 31-30 home loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday, which did not just deflate their chances of making the College Football Playoff but also put Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney under increased scrutiny.

When asked recently about whether it’s time for changes in the coaching staff of Clemson football due to the apparent lack of success in the passing attack, Swinney responded sharply, making it clear that he’s not sweating such criticisms (h/t Matt Connolly of Clemson Sports).

“Well, that’s what I get paid to do. All I can tell you is I’m gonna do my job. And if it comes a time where people don’t like how I do my job, then they can hire somebody else. But until then I ain’t ever gonna make decisions based on what other people want me to do. I can tell you that.

Clemson football finished the 2022 college football regular season ranked just 84th in the nation with 218.0 passing yards per game. The Tigers were worse in that department in 2021 when they were just 103rd overall with 191.2 passing yards per outing. That said, the anemic passing attack remains to be a problem for Clemson football, whose fanbase is growing frustrated with DJ Uiagalelei.

In Clemson football’s defeat at the hands of South Carolina, Uiagalelei passed for just 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception on only 8 of 29 completions.

Uiagalelei and the Tigers can rebound from that loss this coming Saturday against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game.