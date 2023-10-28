The Clemson football team lost a tough Atlantic Coast Conference matchup to the NC State Wolfpack. The Tigers trailed the entire game, and could not score enough to catch up to NC State's 24 points. Head Coach Dabo Swinney made a comment concerning the team's “bandwagons” in early October that seems to have manifested into an unfortunate fate for the Tigers.

The Tigers got outplayed shortly after Coach Swinney's ironic comments

In an October 17th press conference, Dabo Swinney talked about how Clemson had too many bandwagon fans:

“Honestly, maybe we need to lose a few games & lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full,” Swinney said, per Brett McMurphy.

Unfortunately, Swinney's prediction came true. The Tigers have now lost two games in a row and are 7-7 over the last 14 games. Surely, Clemson has lost some fair-weather fans. However, the real ones will stick by the team no matter the circumstances.

QB Cade Klubnik tried his best to keep Clemson's passing game flowing, but his two interceptions prevented the offense from thriving. The Tigers' only two touchdowns on the day came from Phil Mafah, who had 84 yards on 16 carries.

The NC State football team gave Clemson work on both sides of the ball, although turnovers seemed to be what allowed the Wolfpack to get ahead. On the offensive side, Kevin Concepcion caught two TDs on an 83-yard receiving day.

It is not too late for the Tigers to get some wins as the middle of the season approaches. Losing bandwagon fans is not a bad thing. Winning for the loyal ones is what matters.