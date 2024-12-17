Clemson football doesn't take too many transfers. The Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has been vocal in the past about his reservations with them. Things however may soon be changing.

Clemson is taking a transfer this offseason, in wide receiver Tristan Smith from Southeast Missouri State. Smith is making a promise to Tigers fans.

“I’ll make history breaking some records at Clemson,” Smith said, per The Athletic.

Smith is expected to play an important role in 2025 for the Tigers. Clemson football is considered a contender in the ACC, and the wide receiver wants to make his name known for the school.

“I never really let that get to me about the hype and all the history and stuff,” Smith added. “I’m just a football player like anybody else, any other football player just looking for somewhere where I can come in and play and show my ability at the highest level of the game.”

The wideout finished his 2024 season with 76 catches for 929 yards and 6 touchdowns. He played for Southeast Missouri State for one season.

Clemson football is in the College Football Playoff this season

Clemson's 2024 season is not over, as the Tigers won the ACC championship. That win launched the team into the College Football Playoff, as a no. 12 seed. The team plays Texas in the first round with a chance to advance. The winner of the Clemson-Texas contest takes on Arizona State.

Clemson will have a tough task to defeat Texas. The Longhorns were picked by many to win the SEC, in their first conference season. Texas football lost the SEC championship to Georgia, so revenge will be on their minds.

The Tigers are entering the CFP however with momentum on their side. Clemson football won the ACC championship game over SMU, in what was considered an upset. Clemson coach Swinney is used to playing in big games, as he won quite a few with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

Clemson doesn't have Lawrence any more, but the Tigers still have an impressive offense. Clemson is led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has thrown for more than 3,300 yards this season. He also has 33 touchdown passes.

“I never had any doubt with Cade,” Swinney said, per ESPN. “If I did, I would've gone and taken a big-time portal guy. But I believe in Cade. He's a worker, he's gifted, he's smart. He deserves all the credit because he's really grown.”

Clemson football plays Texas at 4:00 Eastern Saturday. The Tigers are 10-3 heading into the game.