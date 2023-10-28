It wasn't long ago that Clemson had ascended to the top of the college football world and would battle Alabama regularly for the national title. The Tigers are still a fairly prominent and well-known program, but they are struggling to win games against solid opponents. That point was proven in their 24-17 loss to North Carolina State.

Clemson has lost 4 games in a season for the first time since 2011 pic.twitter.com/1wyx9d2cbL — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 28, 2023

The defeat dropped the Clemson record to 4-4 during the current season. It's the first time the Tigers have lost as many as 4 games in a season since 2011.

While Clemson fans can still have some confidence in their team knowing that their losses to Florida State and Miami came in overtime, it's very difficult to accept that this team is no longer at the top of the college football landscape. Coach Dabo Swinney and his team are not even ranked in the Top 25.

North Carolina State was able to take a 10-7 lead into the locker room at halftime, and was able to expand the lead in the 3rd quarter. Payton Wilson gave the Wolfpack a shocking touchdown when he returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown.

After that play gave North Carolina State a 10-point lead, M.J. Morris hit wide receiver Kevin Concepcion with a 72-yard TD pass that broke the game open.

Concepcion, a freshman wide receiver, also contributed to the running game with 2 carries for 51 yards. Morris completed 11 of 20 passes for 138 yards an 2 touchdowns.

Clemson was led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who tried to carry the Tigers to the victory. Klubnik completed 33 of 50 passes for 263 yards, but he did not throw a TD pass and he had 2 interceptions.