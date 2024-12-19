We've got the Clemson Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs begin this weekend, and for the first time, 12 teams will fight to win the National Championship. Texas wasn't able to get their revenge against Georgia, but they still made it to the postseason. Meanwhile, Clemson's win over SMU to claim the ACC title has propelled them to the playoffs. However, only one team can advance to the next round.

Clemson Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns CFP Results According to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, the Texas Longhorns will defeat Clemson 32-24 and advance to the next round of the College Football Playoffs. Despite leading at the half, Clemson fell apart, letting Texas score two unanswered touchdowns to take a two-possession lead. The Tigers' offense failed to keep up, though they still had a shot in the end to come back.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #12 CLEM 7 10 0 7 24 #5 TEX 3 13 13 3 32

There was no stopping QB Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns' passing game. Ewers completed 25 of 40 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Bond and T.J. Moore also made some incredible plays, catching a combined 15 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Moore caught a crazy, 52 yard pass (25:05 in the video), which helped the Longhorns earn a FG.

Overall, Texas' offense wasn't able to punch it into the end zone often. However, they fared much better than the Tigers, who failed to keep up in the second half.

Another player worth mentioning is Trey Moore, who earned 3.5 sacks in the win. Overall, Moore earned 9 total tackles, seven of them for a loss. The Longhorns defense earned an incredible 7.5 sacks in the win.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

(CLEM) Phil Mafah, 2 Yd run (Nolan Hauser Kick), 7:51 (CLEM 7-0)

(TEX) Bert Auburn, 36 Yd FG, 2:21 (CLEM 7-3)

Second Quarter:

(TEX) Amari Niblack 8 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick), 12:15 (TEX 10-7)

(CLEM) T.J. Moore 31 Yd Pass from Cade Klubnik (Nolan Hauser Kick), 8:27 (CLEM 14-10)

(TEX) Bert Auburn, 33 Yd FG, 3:21 (CLEM 14-13)

(TEX) Bert Auburn, 32 Yd FG, 1:35 (TEX 16-14)

(CLEM) Nolan Hauser, 21 Yd FG, 0:02 (CLEM 17-16)

Third Quarter:

(TEX) Isaiah Bond 76 Yd Pass from Quinn Ewers (2-point conversion failed), 6:54 (TEX 22-17)

(TEX) DeAndre Moore Jr. 10 Yd Pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick), 1:53 (TEX 29-17

Fourth Quarter:

(TEX) Bert Auburn, 45 Yd FG, 4:50 (TEX 32-17)

(CLEM) Cade Klubnik, 2 Yd run, 0:47 (TEX 32-24)

With the win, the Longhorns advance to the Quarter-Finals, where they will play Arizona State University. Who knows? Perhaps the Longhorns and Bulldogs will meet again in the playoffs, and the former will earn their revenge. Regardless, we look forward to the real matchups this weekend.

Overall, that wraps up our Clemson vs. Texas CFP Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Additionally, the computer's clock management skills are pretty bad, and there's not much we can do about that. Nevertheless, we're still looking for ways to improve this series. Regardless, we look forward to watching the real match this weekend.

