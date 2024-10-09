ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Clemson looks to keep their winning streak going as they face Wake Forest. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Clemson-Wake Forest prediction and pick.

Clemson comes into the game sitting at 4-1 on the year. They opened up with a loss to Georgia. They were dominated in the game, scoring just three points and falling 34-3. Clemson has been great since. Thye have won four straight games, beating App State, NC State, Stanford, and Florida State. Further, they have won each game by two scores or more.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest is 2-3 on the year. They started with a win over North Carolina A&T. They then fell to Virginia, giving up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to fall 31-30. After a loss to Ole Miss, they would face Louisiana Monroe. After Wake Forest tied the game with 1:55 left in the game, Louisiana Monroe would drive the field, hitting a field goal with 52 seconds left to win 41-38. Still, they would rebound and beat NC State 34-30 last time out.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Clemson-Wake Forest Odds

Clemson: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1400

Wake Forest: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +800

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cade Klubnik has led the way for Clemson this year. He has completed 92 of 143 passes this year for 1,219 yards. He has 14 touchdowns this year while throwing just two interceptions. Further, he has been sacked just four times while running well. He has run the ball 28 times for 168 yards and four touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Antonio Williams has led the way. He has 19 receptions for 280 yards and four scores on the year. Meanwhile, Bryant Wesco Jr. has been solid as well. He has 11 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Jake Briningstool has been great as well. He has 17 receptions for 185 yards and three scores. Rounding out the top receivers on the year is TJ Moore. Moore has eight receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Phil Mafah has led the way. He has run 68 times for 496 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jay Haynes has 21 rushes for 110 yards and a score.

Clemson has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 23.2 points per game this year, good for 50th in the nation. They are 68th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 70th against the rush and 71st against the pass. Barrett Carter has been solid this year. He is second on the team in tackles while having two sacks and one pass breakup. Wade Woodaz leads the team in tackles while having an interception and two forced fumbles. Finally, Avieon Terrell has four pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hank Bachmeier has led the way for Wake Forest. He has completed 112 of 176 passes this year for 1,313 yards. Bachmeier has seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and has been sacked 13 times this year. He has run 34 times for 95 yards this year.

Taylor Morin has led the receiving game this year. He has 26 receptions for 345 yards on the year but has yet to score. Donavon Greene has also been solid. He has 16 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Horatio Field has 17 receptions for 271 yards and two scores. Finally, Deuce Alexander has 18 receptions for 202 yards and two scores. In the running game, Demond Claiborne has led the way. He has run the ball 81 times this year for 471 yards and six scored. Meanwhile, Tate Carney has run 39 times this year for 151 yards and four touchdowns.

Wake Forest is 112th in the nation on opponent points per game while sitting 126th in opponent yards per game. They are 81st against the rush and 131st against the pass. Nick Andersen has led the way, leading the team with 60 tackles on the year while having a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Jamare Glasker has been solid as well. He has four pass breakups and an interception this year. Finally, Kevin Pointer has two sacks and an interception this year.

Final Clemson-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

In this Clemson-Wake Forest bout, Clemson is heavily favored in odds. Clemson has a solid offense this year, sitting 12th in the nation in points per game this year. Wake Forest is scoring 27 points per game though. They will be able to move the ball through the air in this one. They are 32nd in the nation in passing yards per game this year. Clemson is 71st in the nation in opponent passing yards. That will keep this one close. Take Wake Forest plus the points in this one.

Final Clemson-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest +20.5 (-110)