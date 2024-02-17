Leonard is focused on a winning a title with the Clippers

All-Star players who are battling injuries don't usually play in the All-Star Game if they think there's any chance their situation will grow worse if they compete. Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers certainly does not want an adductor strain to cause problems once his team returns to action, but he is planning to make an appearance and play in the All-Star Game Sunday.

“How’s the injury doing? Kawhi Leonard: “I’m good.” “You planning to play tomorrow?” “Yeah for a little bit.” 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Qu6imYl5Mn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Leonard said that his injury was doing better, and that he will play at least “a little bit” in the game at Indianapolis. He did not play in the Clippers' last game before the All-Star break against the Golden State Warriors, a game that Los Angeles won by a 130-125 margin.

Leonard has missed just five games this season after missing 32 games due to injury during the 2022-23 season. He is hoping that he can stay healthy down the stretch and give the Clippers a legitimate shot of putting together a long run during the NBA postseason.

Kawhi Leonard has been a part of two NBA championship teams with the San Antonio Spurs (2014) and Toronto Raptors (2019), and he wants to do the same with the Clippers.

“I mean I’m just focused on it right now,” said Leonard. “I’m in the moment in this season and I’m trying to get us to a place where you haven’t been before and that’s what I’m focused on.”

The Clippers are in first place in the Pacific Division with a 36-17 record, four games ahead of the second-place Phoenix Suns. They are in third place in the Western Conference, just 2.0 games behind the conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves and 1.5 games behind the second-place Oklahoma City Thunder.