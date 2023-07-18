How did the Los Angeles Clippers fare in the 2023 NBA Summer League?

The Clippers ended their run with a record of 3-2. They earned wins over the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers, but fell to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. They scored 93.4 points per game, putting them in ninth place in the league ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, according to NBA.com. The team's 25 assists per game just behind the Jazz for second place among Summer League teams.

The Clippers' Summer League roster featured a healthy mix of players from the team's 2022-23 NBA roster, 2023 NBA Draft picks and NBA newbies. Guard Jason Preston, forward Moussa Diabate and guard Xavier Moon all earned minutes for the Clippers in the past. Moon has played in 14 games for Los Angeles over the last two seasons, while Diabate played in 22 and started in one last year.

What were some of the biggest things the Clippers learned from their 2023 NBA Summer League run?

Kobe Brown shows potential

Brown, who was taken with the 30th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, showed plenty of promise during the Clippers' five Summer League games.

Brown averaged 15.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in five games played. He dropped 35 points, brought down eight rebounds and grabbed four steals as the Clippers defeated the Sixers at the Thomas & Mack Center. He hit 43.3% of his six 3-point attempts per game, including seven of his 10 tries against Philadelphia.

The former Missouri forward worked well in transition and showcased his shooting ability against Philadelphia, highlighting his night with a steal against former Arkansas guard Ricky Council before throwing down a quick dunk on the fastbreak.

“It feels great,” Brown said following his 35-point performance, via CBS Los Angeles. “I'm blessed to be in this position.”

Brown signed a four-year rookie-scale contract earlier this month. If he can carry over the promise he showed during the Summer League, he can be a solid addition to a young core that features guard Brandon Boston Jr. and guard Bones Hyland.

Xavier Moon can be a solid scoring option

Moon, a two-year veteran for the Clippers who played in four games last season, showcased his scoring ability during the five games he suited up for in July.

Moon completed the team's Summer League campaign with averages of 19.6 points while shooting 55.4% from the field and 57.7% from the 3-point line. He earned a spot on the All-Summer League Second Team, joining Lakers guard Max Christie, Chicago Bulls guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Emoni Bates, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson.

Moon capped off his Summer League run with a 21-point, eight-rebound and 10-assist performance against the Lakers, hitting seven of his 11 shot attempts as the Lakers took a 104-103 victory in the Thomas & Mack Center. He hit a tough 3-point shot over Lakers forward Cole Swider, giving the Clippers a 24-14 lead with a few minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Moon showed he could be a reliable scorer during his time with the Ontario Clippers last season. He averaged 20.1 points per outing as he hit 51.5% of his field goals and 42.3% of his 3-point shots during the G League's regular season, putting him at second on Ontario's roster in points per game behind Boston.

Moon can continue to be a solid scoring option for the Ontario or the LA Clippers if Los Angeles chooses to bring him back after his stellar Summer League performance.