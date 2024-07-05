The Los Angeles Clippers' blockbuster trade for Paul George was already looking like such a lopsided loss amid Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ascent into an MVP-caliber player, but for George to depart the team after just five seasons and three total playoff series won? There are no two ways about it, but the Clippers struck out badly with that maneuver. Nevertheless, they have tried to make lemonade out of the lemons that they've been dealt.

There is a certain comedy to how the Clippers replaced George with the man who clamped him up during the 2024 NBA playoffs, Derrick Jones Jr. The Clippers have also leaned into their identity of defense, as they brought in Kris Dunn and Mo Bamba to go along with the returning Nicolas Batum. As painful as George's loss may be, the Clippers should remain afloat next season, so long as Kawhi Leonard and James Harden avoid the injury bug.

Even then, there is a pressing roster issue that the Clippers endured all throughout the 2023-24 season that they still have not fixed. While LA has done a good job in infusing the team with more athleticism, there may be another move for the team to make to better achieve balance throughout the roster.

The Clippers' quest for a true power forward continues

The Clippers, during their peak in the 213 Era (2020-21 season), had no such troubles when it comes to the power forward position. Marcus Morris Sr. was still at the top of his game, filling the all important role of tertiary scoring option alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Moreover, Morris was one of the best catch-and-shoot snipers in the entire association.

Playing behind Morris was Nicolas Batum; plucked off the scrap heap from the Charlotte Hornets, Batum was rejuvenated in LA. He became a glue-guy extraordinaire, even filling the role of small-ball five in break glass in case of emergency lineups from Tyronn Lue.

And then in 2022, the Clippers loaded up on even more forward depth; they traded away Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a second-round pick for Norman Powell and Robert Covington. The Clippers had built their vaunted “Wingstop” roster. But in the end, some rapid declines from Morris and Covington put the Clippers in a tough spot at the four.

The Clippers' power forward depth was already crumbling amid declines from the team's mainstays. But then the 2023 trade for James Harden stripped them of all of their depth at the position. They were forced to put Kawhi Leonard at the four, with the team's defense crumbling whenever Leonard isn't out on the floor due to the team's lack of size, defensive range, and rebounding.

PJ Tucker, suffice to say, is not the answer. He was a net minus for the Clippers all throughout last season. Even with Batum back, there are a ton of questions as to who will be the starting four for the Clippers next year.

Perhaps Derrick Jones Jr. could slot in for Paul George in a straight swap, with the team's four other starters last season staying put. But again, is putting Leonard at the four, now that he's 33 years old and coming off another knee injury, the best idea? The Clippers should want to spare Leonard that physical burden. Thus, acquiring a power forward continues to be on their to-do list.

Assessing LA's potential power forward targets

At this point in free agency, there are barely any viable rotation power forwards left, let alone starting-caliber ones. The big name left on the board is Miles Bridges, someone whom the Clippers have reportedly shown interest in. Bridges, however, may command a lot more money than the Clippers are able to give. He is also a walking PR nightmare due to his checkered past.

Aside from Bridges, those who come closest to deserving a roster spot on the Clippers are Haywood Highsmith, Thaddeus Young, Trendon Watford, and Chuma Okeke. The team already brought Kai Jones back as an upside play. Robert Covington could also be an option, but Tyronn Lue doesn't appear to be the biggest fan of Covington's game.

Still, none of those players address the Clippers' need for a power forward of prototypical size. John Collins is a popular target for fans; Collins is an athletic 6'9 forward who is fairly mobile, and he could shoot threes. He could be a huge help as well in shoring up the Clippers' weakness on the glass.

However, acquiring Collins will require the Clippers to trade away one of Terance Mann or Norman Powell along with a few other assets, such as Bones Hyland. Will LA pony up the necessary price?