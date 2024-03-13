The Los Angeles Clippers are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Clippers are 41-23 this season, but they have lost their last two games. They have already beaten the Bulls once this season by 10 points. In the game, the Clippers put up 112 points. Paul George had 22 points and nine assists in the win. Kawhi Leonard had 19 points while James Harden had a triple-double, as well. Los Angeles shot 50.0 percent from the field, and they made 12 threes. In the second half of the game, the Clippers allowed just 45 points. Kawhi Leonard is questionable for the game.
The Bulls are below .500, and they are coming off a tough game against the Indiana Pacers. In their loss against the Clippers earlier this season, the Bulls scored just 102 points. DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White combined for 65 points, 16 assists, and 24 rebounds. Both Vucevic and DeRozan recorded a double-double in the loss.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers-Bulls Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: -4.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -200
Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-106)
Moneyline: +168
Over: 220.5 (-110)
Under: 220.5 (-110)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Bulls
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southern California, NBC Sports Chicago
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers are one of the better teams in the NBA on the defensive end of the court. They allow the 11th-fewest points per game at 112.7. Los Angeles held the Bulls to 102 points in the first matchup, which makes it very easy to win. If the Clippers can play good defense against the Bulls again in this one, they will cover the spread.
Los Angeles is 21-4 when they allow less than 110 points. When the Bulls score less than 110 points, they have a record of 6-26. As a team, the Bulls scored just 111.5 points per game. They really struggle to score, and they are going to have a very hard time against the Clippers. As long as the Clippers are strong defensively, they will cover the spread.
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
As mentioned, the Bulls are going to struggle on the offensive end of the court. However, their defensive play is usually pretty good. With Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso, the Bulls can cause some fits defensively. Chicago has not done well recently, but they still allow less than 115 points per game. If they can match the Clippers on defense, they are going to cover this spread.
When the Bulls allow less than 115 points this season, they are 22-13. They should be able to hold the Clippers to under 115 points in this game. At home, the Bulls play better defense. Chicago needs to be solid in this game on defense. If they can play well, they will cover this spread.
Final Clippers-Bulls Prediction & Pick
The Bulls are not playing well, but they do have the ability to upset the better teams. In this case, the Clippers are the better team. However, Chicago is coming off a game on Wednesday night, and I am not sure they will be able to bounce back well enough. I like the Clippers to win this game on the road.
Final Clippers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Clippers ML (-200)