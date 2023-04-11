A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Clippers ended their regular season on a bit of a sour note after two of its key players ended up having an altercation during their last game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. During a timeout, Bones Hyland and mason plumlee were seen jawing at each other in an intense moment that led up to the two players getting in each other’s faces. The pair had to be separated in what turned out to be an unwanted incident that some fear could impact team morale ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

For starters, here’s a clip of the altercation, which also involved Hyland giving Plumlee a forceful shove:

Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee appeared to get into a heated exchange on the Clippers bench at the end of the 3rd quarter 😬pic.twitter.com/GOXxmNJIrh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 9, 2023

Bones Hyland has now broken his silence about the controversial incident. The Clippers guard was quick to play down the issue as he described how he and Plumlee appears to have quickly buried the hatchet:

“It’s competitive nature, man,” Hyland said, via Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “It’s just the heat of the moment. We wanna win the game so bad. It’s a miscommunication thing. It’ll happen. You argue, you fuss and fight a teammate. You seen each other every day. It happens. It ain’t nothing. No big. … People create their own narratives of what’s going on, but me and Mason, we know what’s going on. The team knows what’s going on.”

As Hyland said, it was nothing more than competitive juices flowing for two players that had a common goal in mind. Both Hyland and Plumlee just wanted to win, and at that moment, their emotions got the better of them. There now appears to be nothing to worry about for Clippers fans moving forward, with Hyland, Plumlee, and the rest of the squad now focused on the Suns in what is going to be a mouth-watering first-round playoffs matchup.