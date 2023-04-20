Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to be extremely shorthanded in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening. Aside from Paul George already out, Kawhi Leonard is also unavailable after sustaining a knee sprain.

Via Tomer Azarly:

“Kawhi Leonard (right knee sprain) has been ruled OUT tonight in Game 3 vs. the Suns, the Clippers have announced.”

Crushing blow for LA. According to Woj, Leonard actually re-aggravated the injury in the series opener and played through the pain Tuesday:

“Leonard aggravated knee in Game 1, played through it in Game 2 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Saturday, source tells ESPN. Injury isn’t related to his previous ACL injury.”

This is very bad news for the Clippers, who will need the likes of Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Eric Gordon, and essentially the entire rotation to step up in a big way. Kawhi has been showing out so far in the first round, averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting a whopping 60% from three-point land. Leonard always rises to the occasion in the postseason, but it appears he needs some rest.

As Woj pointed out, the veteran will be day-to-day for Game 4 Saturday. The Clippers got a big performance from Russ in Game 2 but struggled to contain Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who combined for 63 points.

Kawhi Leonard’s presence will be sorely missed on both ends of the floor. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena. One can only pray that the 31-year-old returns shortly before Los Angeles is facing a serious hole they can’t climb out of against a title favorite.