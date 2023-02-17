For two and a half seasons, Eric Gordon toiled away in the league’s worst team during that time, the Houston Rockets. It seems like amid the Rockets’ misery, plenty have forgotten about how impactful Gordon could be on a team with contending aspirations. Nevertheless, plenty expected that Gordon would turn it on once more when the Rockets inevitably trade him away. And on Thursday night, playing in just the third game of his return to the Los Angeles Clippers, Gordon proved that he has plenty left in the tank. Just ask Devin Booker.

Late in the Clippers’ 116-107 win over the Phoenix Suns in the final game before the All-Star break, Gordon found himself not just in the Clippers’ closing lineup, but also as the primary defender on Booker. Gordon may not be the quickest laterally, but his quick hands and strong lower body make him tough to dislodge on the perimeter.

Surely enough, Eric Gordon played a huge part in denying Devin Booker and the Suns’ comeback attempts. Booker went just 3-7 for seven points in the payoff period (6-16 overall on the night), and he coughed up the ball twice, including a strip from Gordon in the dying embers of the game.

In a team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George – two of the greatest perimeter defenders over the past decade or so – Gordon stood out as someone who could hold his own against one of the best perimeter scorers in the league. This led to considerable euphoria from Clippers fans, who are happy to see Gordon flourish once more after plying his trade for a hapless Rockets team for longer than he should have.

Can not understate how great of a job Eric Gordon has done defensively on Devin Booker. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 17, 2023

eric gordon's fourth quarter defense on devin booker belonged in game 5 of a conference finals. that dude really missed competitive basketball — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) February 17, 2023

Eric Gordon has played some great defense on Booker in the 2nd half. Done a really good job bodying him up — Bleek Griffin (@T_bleek) February 17, 2023

Eric gordon got booker in hell — Jamol leonard (@jamol845) February 17, 2023

Eric Gordon’s defense on Booker has been amazing — CB (@crtsbrown) February 17, 2023

There were questions about just how much more impactful Eric Gordon would be than Luke Kennard, the player the 34-year old shooting guard effectively replaced. But Gordon put those questions to bed after putting up a defensive performance Kennard could only dream of.

Luke Kennard has been a situational playoff player since he’s been a Clipper. Eric Gordon is guaranteed to be in the playoff rotation. — The Lob, The Jam, The Podcast (@TheLobTheJamPod) February 17, 2023

Am not saying he’s better (i think he is) but early returns I can clearly see why LAC preferred Eric Gordon over Luke Kennard. Just a much more willing shooter, deep 3s, a much more powerful presence on both ends, pressure on the rim. — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) February 17, 2023

It’s early and very easy to be a fan of but the moves at the deadline have given the keys to Terance Mann as the lead guard, something he deserves and has showed. Also Eric Gordon’s early returns are nice. I do miss Kennard but he’s been better defensively than i expected. — Clipp (@Clippuhz) February 17, 2023

luke kennard ain’t doing what eric gordon is doing btw — ۟ (@clipsae) February 17, 2023

The Clippers would also have the added benefit of having Gordon’s considerable playoff experience on their side for the stretch run. Simply put, the early returns on the Gordon trade show that the Clippers have managed to pull off yet another shrewd move as they try to compete for an elusive championship.