For two and a half seasons, Eric Gordon toiled away in the league’s worst team during that time, the Houston Rockets. It seems like amid the Rockets’ misery, plenty have forgotten about how impactful Gordon could be on a team with contending aspirations. Nevertheless, plenty expected that Gordon would turn it on once more when the Rockets inevitably trade him away. And on Thursday night, playing in just the third game of his return to the Los Angeles Clippers, Gordon proved that he has plenty left in the tank. Just ask Devin Booker.

Late in the Clippers’ 116-107 win over the Phoenix Suns in the final game before the All-Star break, Gordon found himself not just in the Clippers’ closing lineup, but also as the primary defender on Booker. Gordon may not be the quickest laterally, but his quick hands and strong lower body make him tough to dislodge on the perimeter.

Surely enough, Eric Gordon played a huge part in denying Devin Booker and the Suns’ comeback attempts. Booker went just 3-7 for seven points in the payoff period (6-16 overall on the night), and he coughed up the ball twice, including a strip from Gordon in the dying embers of the game.

In a team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George – two of the greatest perimeter defenders over the past decade or so – Gordon stood out as someone who could hold his own against one of the best perimeter scorers in the league. This led to considerable euphoria from Clippers fans, who are happy to see Gordon flourish once more after plying his trade for a hapless Rockets team for longer than he should have.

There were questions about just how much more impactful Eric Gordon would be than Luke Kennard, the player the 34-year old shooting guard effectively replaced. But Gordon put those questions to bed after putting up a defensive performance Kennard could only dream of.

The Clippers would also have the added benefit of having Gordon’s considerable playoff experience on their side for the stretch run. Simply put, the early returns on the Gordon trade show that the Clippers have managed to pull off yet another shrewd move as they try to compete for an elusive championship.