The Los Angeles Clippers are a franchise seemingly forever in the shadow of the rival Los Angeles Lakers. Owner Steve Ballmer has made it has mission to change all of that, and it could start with changing the way fans interact with his product in the near future.

Ballmer's epic plan to modernize the NBA game was revealed on a podcast with star player Paul George recently.

As the season draws closer, many have wondered about how the new ‘load management' rules will affect Kawhi Leonard and George. George revealed his true thoughts on the Noah Lyles' recent ‘world champions' take from before the conclusion of this summer's FIBA World Cup recently.

Ballmer is pressing forward with plans for revolutionizing the way NBA fans watch, and interact with, the Clippers and other NBA teams' games.

“I wanna watch games from [the players] perspective,” Ballmer said to George in a video clip published on Wednesday. “We’re gonna be able to make it more exciting for the people who aren't in the building.”

“I wanna watch games from [the players] perspective… We’re gonna be able to make it more exciting for the people who aren't in the building.” Clippers owner Steve Ballmer brainstorming new ways for fans to watch NBA games 👀 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/OXjVWU0Xt4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2023

“This is lit! To see what the players see,” one commenter said in response to the Ballmer interview clip.

“Sometimes I forget Steve Ballmer has 100 billion dollars, he just seems like a nice regular old dude,” another fan said in response to the clip.

Last season George averaged nearly 22 points per game for Ballmer's Clippers. Meanwhile his famous teammate averaged nearly 24 points per game.

As George and Leonard head into the latter stages of their career, the Clippers franchise is at a crossroads. New technologies are one thing, but winning in the playoffs is another thing entirely. Time will tell if Ballmer's plans ever come to fruition, but for now fans would accept a few playoff series wins over high tech ways to watch the game.

It all begins on October 25 at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, a game that Ballmer certainly will be watching.