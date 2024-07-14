The Los Angeles Clippers are set to move into their brand-new arena ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season, and fans are starting to get a sneak peek into owner Steve Ballmer's massive project.

The video of the Clippers' new home shows off an array of state-of-the-art features including a court for fans to use near the plaza, a massive art installation, and LEDs and USB-C ports at every seat in the arena.

Naturally, Clippers fans are reacting.

Stephen AI Smith – “Disney of Hoops”

CFN Kiing – “I’m not even a clippers fan but I’m running 2s on that court”

Speedy2 – “This is lit I didn’t know they was gonna have the practice facilities next to the arena.”

Mitsu Miller – “The New Arena looks sweet!”

JP – “Lol l keep saying Laker fans can hate all they want all they ass is finna be up at that arena they can act fake tough if they want”

The NBA announced in January that the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be held at Intuit Dome.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer hypes up Intuit Dome bathrooms

Among the features that fans are sure to appreciate include the expected 640 restrooms, twice as many as in any other arena.

Steve Ballmer did a fantastic job previously explaining his fascination with restrooms when it comes to the fan experience.

“The thing I hate most in life about arenas is the wait for the bathroom,” Ballmer said during the groundbreaking event. “We've all missed a key play or a song because we were waiting in line. I don't wanna wait in lines for the damn bathroom. I'm not ashamed to admit, actually, I've become real obsessive about toilets. What do they look like, how do they get deployed. They keep getting on me, ‘You're supposed to be calling them fixtures,' but they're the same thing.

If you go in the upper bowl in Utah, they have a ratio where you get 79 people per bathroom fixture. Pretty good, pretty efficient. In our place, we're only gonna have 27 people per bathroom fixture. Is it a big deal? It is a big deal when the game's tied in the fourth quarter, there's no question about that. Nature calls? We need you back quick.

You don't have to hustle. You walk, take care of your business, you come back, all during the timeout. We think we've got that down. I can tell you, the architects said we're putting in a whole lot more toilets than anybody else in the NBA.”

From the looks of things, the restroom experience pales in comparison to the many other amenities of the new home of the Clippers.