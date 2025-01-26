On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers continued their impressive recent streak of play with a relatively comfortable home win over the Milwaukee Bucks. James Harden was the story in this one, turning back the clock to the tune of 40 points as Kawhi Leonard continues to try to find his rhythm after recently returning to the lineup.

After the game, Bucks point guard Damian Lillard shared his high praise for how Harden is still able to impact the game at such an elite level this far into his career.

“You got a group of guys in the league right now that are on that list of 75 greatest players,” Lillard said, per NBC Sports (via Yahoo Sports). “And I think in the era that we in right now, you got people on the internet and people in the media and people on TV that they don't watch games. They just throw out stuff, and they talk bad about players, and they make it appear as if guys can't get it done anymore.

“And I think tonight, you see a guy like James come out, and you see that he's capable, getting 40, making plays, still drawing fouls, still hitting threes off the dribble, getting in the paint. It's a reason why he's one of the greatest players to play the game, and you got to respect it and just understand that he's capable of having these types of games.”

A vintage James Harden performance

While James Harden may not be quite the dominant player he was during his tenure with the Houston Rockets, he has been impressive this year in guiding the Clippers to a record well above the .500 mark in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

Harden remains an elite jumpshooter and playmaker, using these elements to compensate for the explosiveness he no longer has athletically.

This, combined with the Clippers' savvy offseason additions to make up for the Paul George departure, has made Los Angeles an under the radar success story in the Western Conference, and a team that no one will want to match up with come playoff time.