The Los Angeles Clippers showed their unwavering support to their baseball counterpart, the Los Angeles Dodgers after they won the World Series against the New York Yankees. The Clippers put the final out of the World Series on the big screen for fans to see. When Walker Buehler had the final out, the Los Angeles crowd rejoiced.

Intuit Dome shows the final out as the Dodgers win the World Series 🏆⚾️



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/AeH0Ro065D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2024

Although the Clippers were aiming to secure their third win of the season, that wasn't the storyline. Watching the Dodgers win their first World Series since 2020 was. Fans everywhere applauded, considering how dominant the Dodgers were on their way to winning it all. They won 3-2 in the NLDS, 4-2 in the NLCS, and 4-1 in the World Series. They consistently looked like the best team in baseball for the final two months.

From Clipper fans chanting to signs congratulating the Dodgers, they rejoiced in another championship for the City of Angels.

Can the Clippers replicate the Dodgers' World Series success?

It's tough to say, considering how tough the Western Conference is. Not to mention, Clippers' forward Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Despite Los Angeles being 2-2 on the season, they've shown some serious promise. James Harden is a true playmaker, Norman Powell and Terance Mann are scoring the ball at a high level. Finally, center Ivica Zubac is dominating the paint at an elite, efficient level.

They don't have the star power as their baseball counterpart, but they have experience. Harden has been a league MVP and a multiple-time All-NBA player. Also, their head coach, Ty Lue is an NBA champion himself. The Clippers have a very deep team that can push playoff teams to the brink.

For instance, they took the Phoenix Suns to overtime in their first game of the season. All of this has been without Leonard touching the floor. When he is healthy though, Leonard is one of the best in the game. His two-way playing is second to none and can be the best player with that label.

His shot creation from the mid-range, efficiency, slashing ability, and versatility on defense make him a Swiss Army knife. It also gives other stars the chance to play off the ball. Powell and Mann can dice defense apart with their shooting. Leonard allows them to have space since defenses will try to stop him first.

Los Angeles takes on Phoenix again on Friday, for the second time in eight days. Although it's only the fifth game of the season, the Clippers can continue to prove that they could bring a championship back to the city.