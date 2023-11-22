After winning a whopping two games in a row, Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden is responding to the haters.

James Harden's tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers has gotten off to a rough start. Although the Clippers have won their last two games over the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, the team preceeded that with five straight losses after trading for Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of October.

Along with the losing streak came a flood of criticism and mockery of Harden, who recently took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to seemingly respond to the haters with a caption posted alongside a series of pictures of himself.

“Im not use to sympathy nobody gotta feel for me, but Imma stay on top of every dollar this s**t real money,” wrote Harden.

The trade from the Sixers to the Clippers marked the third time in recent memory that James Harden had essentially quit on his teammates in the hopes of getting a trade to what he thought were greener pastures. So far, Harden has found no success in the series of transactions he has demanded since leaving the Houston Rockets, as both his Brooklyn Nets and Sixers tenures have ended in second round exits.

Of course, it's still early for the Clippers, but it's objectively very hard to envision a team with the lack of cohesion that Harden has displayed with teammates Paul George and Kawhi Leonard truly competing in a Western Conference that features the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and other potential juggernauts.

The Clippers next take the floor against the Spurs once again on November 22.