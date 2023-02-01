John Wall is set to miss his 10th straight game on Tuesday when he sits out the Los Angeles Clippers‘ matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The 32-year-old is still dealing with an abdominal injury, and at this point, there is still no word on when Wall will be able to return to action.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue recently provided an update on the status of John Wall. Lue said that the five-time All-Star is “getting closer” as he recovers from an abdominal strain, per Clippers beat reporter Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. However, at this point, the LA Clippers shot-caller has refused to provide a firm timetable for Wall’s potential comeback.

Given Wall’s injury history, this does not come as a major surprise. The 6-foot-3 point guard is far from the most robust player out there, and the fact that he’s now in his 30s means that his body no longer recovers as quickly as it used to. As such, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Clippers hold him out for at least a few more games.

LA is in the midst of a six-game road trip with their matchup in Chicago being their third game in this stretch. The Clippers have the mighty Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks, and the Brooklyn Nets coming up, and it doesn’t sound like John Wall will be available for any of these games. It’s possible that he returns when the Clippers play in their next home game on February 8th against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, but that’s all speculation at this point.