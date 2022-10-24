John Wall has been quite a revelation for the Los Angeles Clippers in his first two games of the season. He’s looked like his old self again now that he’s with his new team, and it is clear that the former All-Star will be playing a key role for the Clippers this season.

The one thing that isn’t working for Wall right now, however, is his stroke from the charity stripe. The Clippers guard could not help but throw shade at Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal as he attempted to put into words how much he’s struggled from the line thus far (via Janis Carr of the Orange County Registry):

“I feel great. Other than me shooting free throws like Shaq. That’s (making me mad), but other than that, I feel good,” Wall said. “I got my speed. I got my rhythm. Just trying to play the right way, push the pace for these guys, get us fast-break points and push the pace and keep the flow going in our game.

“I think a lot of times we start off kinda slow and get stagnant and then we just get to playing one-on-one, which we try to get away from and try to keep the ball moving from side to side.”

That’s savage. Then again, it’s also true. We all know how bad Shaq was from the free-throw line during his time in the NBA, and in all honesty, John Wall is just spitting facts here, especially after the Clippers vet has now gone 2-of-8 from the line in two games.

The important part for Wall right now is that he’s healthy. The 32-year-old has proven this with his recent play, and he’s now doubled down on this notion with a recent statement:

“There’s no recovery process for me. It’s just a program, a plan they got for me,” Wall said. “I was fully healthy last year; I just didn’t play because of the situation (in Houston). So, I’m not on like on a recovery process.”

The Clippers return to action on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it will be another opportunity for Wall to continue building on what has been an impressively strong start to his Clippers career.