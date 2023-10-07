Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, when healthy, form one of the best one-two punches in the entire NBA. Although the “when healthy” part is certainly a major caveat, Leonard and George are hoping to finally propel the Clippers to their first-ever NBA championship in the 2023-24 season.

In the meantime, though, Leonard and George are showing off their skills in a different place: the golf course, where apparently the two have a major rivalry brewing.

The Clippers recently posted a video of the duo on the golf course, with some major trash talking along the way.

Paul George: “Tiger [Woods] made the red polo famous. I make the orange one famous!” Kawhi Leonard: “I’m definitely going to win. I got an Arnold Palmer. It’s like GOAT juice.” PG and Kawhi have a rivalry on the golf course 😂 (via @LAClippers)pic.twitter.com/5tzt1GULm8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2023

“Tiger [Woods] made the red polo famous. I make the orange one famous,” quipped George, who was indeed wearing an orange polo out on the green.

“I’m definitely going to win. I got an Arnold Palmer, said Leonard. “It’s like GOAT juice.”

While Clippers fans will be happy to see their two franchise cornerstones having a good time out on the course, they will also hope that those good times translate to the basketball court in a few weeks, when Los Angeles is slated to tip off its season.

Last season, Paul George suffered an injury that kept him out of the Clippers' first round matchup against the Phoenix Suns, and Kawhi Leonard would go down after only two games of that series, leading to a Los Angeles loss in just five games, despite winning Game One.

However, 2023-24 is a new year, and these are after all two of the most talented players in the NBA. The Clippers tip off the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 25.