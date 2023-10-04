The Los Angeles Clippers are discussing a possible contract extension with Paul George, though it doesn't sound like the two sides are close to coming to an agreement. Paul George told reporters Wednesday that contract talks between himself and the Clippers are active.

“It’s active, but both sides have to be on the same page and that’s just what we’re trying to figure out,” George said, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Paul George says he and the Clippers are active in extension talks. “It’s active, but both sides have to be on the same page and that’s just what we’re trying to figure out.” pic.twitter.com/5mT0bIS6IA — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 4, 2023

George is set to make $45.6 million in the 2023-24 season. In the summer, George can either become a free agent or pick up his player option worth $48.8 million. The Clippers are currently able to give George a contract extension that includes $220 million over four more years.

It's believed that George wants to sign a max contract extension to stay in Los Angeles. The Clippers, however, might have little appetite to give George such a contract extension given the way the last few years have gone.

Like Kawhi Leonard, George's tenure with the Clippers has been highlighted by injuries. George has missed at least 18 games in each of the last four years. His 56 games played in 2022-23 were the most George has appeared in during his time in Los Angeles, but he missed the Clippers' one playoff series with a knee injury. The veteran was also unable to play when the Clippers were eliminated from the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament.

The last time George was healthy, he led the Clippers to the 2021 Western Conference Finals. George did so without an injured Leonard.

George is averaging 23.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for Los Angeles.