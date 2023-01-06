By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

From the get-go, the Los Angeles Clippers just didn’t have it against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. They played uninspired basketball, settling for one contested jumpshot after another as they scuffled to a 34-point halftime deficit. Simply put, that was not a performance befitting of a team led by two bonafide superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, much less of a championship contender.

And as such, Kawhi Leonard didn’t hesitate to point out what the Clippers must do to snap their current four-game losing streak. Speaking with reporters after their dispiriting 122-91 loss that, perhaps, wasn’t as close as the scoreline suggests, Leonard called out the Clippers for playing too much one-on-one basketball.

“Play harder, play faster, play smarter, move the basketball. It’s a lot of hero basketball going on,” Leonard said, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Make no mistake about it: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and other members of the Clippers roster can make tough shots. However, given the talent on their roster, there’s no reason for them to make things unnecessarily hard for themselves. Moreover, on nights when the jumpshot, simply, isn’t falling (the Clips went 5/37 from deep against the Nuggets – a wretched 14 percent), they need to find a better way to manufacture points than aimlessly hoisting up perimeter tries.

Thankfully for the Clippers, the season is only 40 games in. They have 42 more regular season games to figure it out. However, with the Western Conference playoff picture being as crowded as it is, the Clippers cannot afford to rest on their laurels. The Clippers’ number one priority may be getting to the playoffs with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, but they need to secure a postseason berth first before worrying about what lies ahead.

And it may start with the Clippers superstar duo putting on their big boy pants and suiting up on the second night of a back-to-back.