One of the biggest question marks surrounding the 2023-24 season for the Los Angeles Clippers in health. On paper, the Clippers have had as good a roster as anyone in the league. They've certainly appeared to be championship contenders, the Clippers just haven't been able to avoid the injury bug. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have missed significant time with injury for the Clippers, derailing any championship aspirations. Leonard specifically is coming off a knee injury he sustained in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. But according to Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, Leonard is on target for the start of training camp as per Justin Russo of Russo Writes.

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue today on Kawhi Leonard’s health and status during a brief media scrum: “Kawhi’s on pace to where exactly he needs to be [for training camp].” — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) August 6, 2023

Kawhi Leonard joined the Clippers as a free agent in the 2019 offseason. That season was the healthiest Leonard has been since joining the Clippers when he suited up in 57 games while undergoing load management. Unfortunately for the Clippers, that was the year the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the season was halted only to be resumed in the bubble months later.

Kawhi Leonard was relatively healthy during the 2020-21 season only to suffer a knee injury during the second round of the playoffs against the Utah Jazz. He would miss the entirety of the 2021-22 season while recovering. This past season, he was relatively healthy again using load management during the regular season, only to get injured against the Suns in the first round.

It's certainly a good sign though that Leonard appears to be on the right track for training camp. The Clippers championship aspirations certainly depend on it.