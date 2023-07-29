Stephen A. Smith criticized Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George for missing games after the forward defended teammate Kawhi Leonard from a take Smith had during the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Smith, who said Leonard should be forced to retire due to constant injury concerns, pointed out how many games Leonard and George have missed while earning a full salary. George has missed 119 of 308 games with the Clippers in the last regular seasons while earning $148.2 million. Leonard has not played in 147 of 308 games and earned $146.9 million.

Los Angeles has not advanced past the Western Conference Finals in the four years they have had George and Leonard on their roster.

“I don't see the Clipper fans getting any refunds,” Smith said. “I still am waiting for that championship from the fairweather stepchild known as the Clippers compared to the Lakers. If you combine your money with his money (for games missed), that equates to $102 million in salary and $17 million in endorsements.”

George said on his “Podcast P” show Smith had a “dumb take” about Leonard, who suffered a meniscus tear in Game 1 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard played in Game 2 but was out for the rest of the series, leading to Smith saying he should retire.

In George's defense of Leonard, he and podcast co-host Jackie Long said Smith is not qualified to make a take since he did not play professional basketball. George also did not play in the series against the Suns due to a knee sprain.

Talks on an extension for Leonard are quiet, according to ESPN. Both players will become unrestricted free agents in 2025.

Leonard and George have been pivotal to the Clippers success, though they have been unhealthy and unable to deliver a championship. The 2023 season will be huge for those players and the Clippers to see the direction the franchise turns to next.