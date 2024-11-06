The Los Angeles Clippers lost Paul George in free agency, yet it didn't seem to both Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the team. It's done the opposite. Norman Powell is averaging a career-high 24.9 points per game. James Harden is averaging 21.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game.

Also, center Ivica Zubac is averaging 17.4 points and 13 rebounds per game, both career-highs. Although the Clippers are 3-4, this is all without Leonard. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year explained his approach to potentially winning an NBA championship with this roster.



“You don't need that many stars to win,” Leonard told ESPN. “It's about the amount of people you have around you. You need talent. If it's three superstars, you still need those role players or piece players within that team to make you win a championship, even if it's two or one [star] player.



“We'll see as the season goes on and the pieces we need or if it's the right team to win. We feel like we got some players that could help us. But we'll see as it unfolds.”

Kawhi Leonard's experience could help the Clippers win a title

The Clippers all-star has two championships, one with the San Antonio Spurs, and the second with the Toronto Raptors. In his first title, he won the 2014 NBA Finals MVP and showed his defensive prowess. He limited LeBron James and Dwyane Wade throughout that series. Although his offense wasn't fully developed like it is now, the potential was there.

Leonard also won a championship in his lone season with the Raptors. While the Spurs traded him there instead of Los Angeles, he made the most of it. Even former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse explained his first interaction with Leonard after being traded there.

That season, he played with guys like Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, and Pascal Siakam. While the latter of those three turned into an all-star years later, he was developing. Leonard was the only 20+ point scorer on his team, let alone the only all-star as well.

Regardless, the Raptors won the NBA championship, knocking off the Golden State Warriors in six games. Leonard won the 2019 NBA Finals MVP and gave the city and the country of Canada its first NBA title. Fast forward to the present day, and he's aiming for another championship.

When Leonard has been healthy, he's been one of the best, if not the best two-way player in the league. For instance, in the 2022-23 season, he only logged two games in the first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard still averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and six assists per game in 40 minutes. If he returns and is completely healthy, history could repeat itself, this time with the Clippers.