It may not look like it but Kawhi Leonard really loves the game of basketball. From his start with the San Antonio Spurs to his championship with the Toronto Raptors and his current stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, he looks like he's under a lot of stress. However, that does not seem to be the case. With a new goal in mind for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Team USA forward needs to pour his heart out on the court. So, what objective keeps him going?

It sounds like Kawhi Leonard is activating his fun guy persona once again. Despite being dubbed Terminator, the Clippers forward just likes to hoop. He will get the opportunity to do so alongside Team USA in the Olympics this summer. When asked what he'll be thinking about throughout the Olympics and what other hoopers should do, he gave one very short and sweet answer. Some might even be shocked at his sage advice, via the NBA.

“One piece of basketball advice. Mine is just having fun. Have fun,” the Team USA forward declared.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and having fun on the court

Kawhi Leonard knows exactly how to have fun on the court. He was the LeBron James stopper back in the Spurs dynasty. The King was even seen cursing during times in the NBA Finals when he would get subbed in the game.

Moreover, he also showed a great deal of emotion when he sent Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Ben Simmons home with an insane game-winner in 2019. What made this even sweeter? Well, it was just his signature shot that gave the Raptors much-needed momentum for them to win over Team USA's Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in the NBA Finals.

While injuries have ravaged Leonard's career starting in the 2018 season, he still keeps coming back to the game. A lot of early NBA Playoffs exits and rough outings riddled with ailments after, the Clippers guard even saw himself making it to the Team USA roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Liking what one does prior to embarking on the journey goes a long way. Leonard is a big example of this and his sage wisdom cannot go unheard by many.