Kawhi Leonard was a late scratch for the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in a 141-132 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Kawhi is currently not dealing with an injury, but he was unable to play due to personal reasons. At this point, however, the Clippers star is in danger of sitting out again on Friday in a rematch against Ja Morant and Co. after Leonard popped up on the injury report yet again.

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Clippers have officially listed Kawhi as questionable to play on Friday at Memphis. Unfortunately, LA has not provided much information on the reason behind Leonard’s rather mysterious absence, other than it’s a personal matter. As such, there’s just really no way to tell if Kawhi will be able to give it a go on Friday night.

If Leonard is sidelined again, he will be joining Paul George on the shelf, who himself is still nursing a sprained right knee. Marcus Morris is also out for the Clippers after being placed under the league’s health and safety protocols.

As for the Grizzlies, Steven Adams remains out, along with Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams. Ja Morant, who missed one out of the Grizzlies’ last two contests, is not on the injury report, meaning he should be available for Friday’s tilt.

Kawhi Leonard and Co. are currently fifth in the West with a 41-36 record. They are still battling for home-court advantage in the playoffs with the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns just half a game ahead of them.