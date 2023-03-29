A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Clippers will already be without Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. for Wednesday’s marquee matchup against Ja Morant and the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies. To make matters worse, Kawhi Leonard has suddenly popped up on the injury report just before tipoff, and is now set to miss Wednesday’s clash as well.

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Grizzlies

To be clear, Leonard is not currently dealing with any sort of injury — at least as far as we know. However, he was a late addition to the injury report and is now going to be unavailable to play because of a personal issue. This report comes via Clippers beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints:

Kawhi Leonard (personal) is OUT tonight vs. the Grizzlies, per @TomerAzarly. pic.twitter.com/qBSTAX85jb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 29, 2023

The Clippers have yet to provide any details regarding Leonard’s mysterious absence, so there could be a cause for concern here. This is especially considering how Kawhi was ruled out just an hour before the game tipped off. LA fans are now just hoping that their superstar isn’t dealing with anything too serious here.

Leonard’s next chance to suit up for the Clippers will be on Friday in a rematch against the Grizzlies. At this point, his status for that game is up in the air. We will be sure to pass along any new updates as they come.

The Clippers enter Wednesday’s game with a 40-36 record. They are currently fifth in the West, but they have yet to secure a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently in eighth and are just a game behind the Clippers. A couple of losses could actually see LA fall to the Play-In bracket in the conference.