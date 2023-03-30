A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant can get up. That’s not breaking news that Morant has pogo sticks for legs, but what he does with his athleticism and jumping ability still leaves basketball fans picking up their jaws from the floor every time he finishes a dunk.

JA MORANT ALLEY-OOP SLAM AFTER DILLON BROOKS BLOCKS WESTBROOK 😱 pic.twitter.com/w7Y6RnPEfY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 30, 2023

Morant added yet another dunk to his ever-expanding highlight montage Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers when he got up for a one-handed alley-oop dunk. What made that play even more special was how he seemingly did not even pay any attention to Robert Covington. Morant knew he can jump higher than anyone, so that’s exactly what he did to get the ball and finish the play with a thunderous slam.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Also worth noting was how Ja Morant and the Grizzlies turned great defense into a highlight finish on the other end of the floor. Prior to Morant’s dunk, Dillon Brooks blocked Russell Westbrook’s layup attempt, triggering a transition counter-attack by the Grizzlies. Covington tried his best to break up the play, but instead ended up being on a Ja Morant poster.

Former Clippers shooter Luke Kennard got the ball off Brooks’ rejection and sprinted downcourt together with Morant, arguably the best rim finisher in the NBA today.

The Grizzlies entered the game versus the Clippers on a roll, having won all of their last seven games. There is still a chance for the Grizzlies to catch the Denver Nuggets atop the Western Conference standings. If they pull that off, then that would be an even greater leap for Memphis.