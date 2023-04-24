The usually exuberant Stephen A. Smith carried a more straightforward tone on ESPN’s First Take Monday morning, apologizing to Kawhi Leonard for criticisms he now deems inappropriate given new context surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers star’s family.

Smith argued that Leonard is one of the worst superstars in NBA history last Friday due to his perpetual injury problems and marketability deficiencies. This came after Leonard missed Game 3 versus the Phoenix Suns with a right knee sprain (he missed Game 4 as well) following a regular season rife with load management that resulted in just 52 games played.

However, news later broke that the two-time NBA Finals MVP’s sister, Kimesha Williams, was convicted of murdering an elderly woman and ultimately sentenced to life in prison. The amount of distress and shame that is presumably impacting the entire family overshadowed any basketball conjecture. Smith said as much upon learning of the details, via ClutchPoints.

“I said some things last week about Kawhi Leonard as a superstar. I meant every word of it. Having said all that, I said it unaware of some of the personal things his family has gotten into. I had no knowledge of that at the time,” the prominent ESPN personality said.



Kawhi Leonard is known to be an enigma when it comes to communicating his feelings, which was one of Smith’s points in his superstar critique of him, but no one can question his silence on family matters.

Leonard’s status for Tuesday’s Game 5 has yet to be revealed, but Chris Haynes had previously reported that there was no timetable for a return. LA heads to Phoenix on the brink of elimination, down three games to one.