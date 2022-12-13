Kawhi Leonard looked like he was in mid-season form already on Tuesday in a huge win over the Boston Celtics. Apparently, it wasn’t just his game that was in prime form at this point in the season, with his trolling also looking like it was at an equally elite level already.

Kawhi was his usually stoic self during his post-game interview. This was after the Clippers superstar had his best game of the season, logging 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds, six assists, a steal, and two 3-pointers in a 113-93 blowout win against the league-best Celtics. The Clippers mascot decided to ask Leonard for a small favor after the interview, and it was at this point that the five-time All-Star unleashed his full savagery:

Kawhi already took the pen from Chuck the Condor as if he was ready to sign the ball. For some reason, however, Leonard changed his mind at the last second, deciding not to autograph the basketball. Be it intentional or otherwise, Kawhi was able to savagely troll the Clippers mascot, who thought that he was just seconds away from securing a valuable piece of memorabilia.

Unsurprisingly, the clip went completely viral as fans couldn’t help but add to the mascot’s misery by pointing out how hard Kawhi Leonard trolled him.

Kawhi and the Clippers return to action on Wednesday in a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Leonard will want to keep it going in that one as he looks to build on his tremendous performance against Boston. For his part, Chuck the Condor will probably want to take a different approach to Kawhi.