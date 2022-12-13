By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Finally. After more than a third of the season has already gone by, Los Angeles Clippers fans were treated to a vintage Kawhi Leonard performance. It came at a great time too, with LA taking down the league-best Boston Celtics on Monday, 113-93, thanks to Kawhi’s heroics.

After the game, Leonard was asked by reporters to talk about his progress this season. When asked if he felt like he was right where he wants to be at this point in the season, the Clippers star got brutally honest in his response:

“I mean, no,” Kawhi said. “I mean, I wish I could have played more than the games that I missed.”

In what was without a doubt his best game of the campaign thus far, Leonard went off against the Celtics on Tuesday. The five-time All-Star logged a season-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal in 29 minutes of action.

Despite his strong outing, however, Leonard made it abundantly clear that this is all pretty much trivial at this point:

“I’m not worried about tonight,” he said. “No, I don’t want to be here tonight. I’m focusing on the end of the year. Playoff basketball. Doesn’t matter about tonight.”

Kawhi Leonard is clearly keeping his sights on the big picture. He may have had a big game on Tuesday, but in the end, this is just but a small step toward the Clippers’ main goal this season. Kawhi already has the playoffs in mind with bringing back a championship to LA serving as his primary motivation.