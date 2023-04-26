Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Los Angeles Clippers were officially eliminated from the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday night, but things could’ve turned out drastically different if Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy. Unfortunately, both superstars are dealing with knee sprains. However, it appears Kawhi has a much more serious injury.

The veteran has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus, via Shams Charania:

“Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell The Athletic & Stadium. Leonard averaged 35 points in first two games of this postseason vs. Suns before the meniscus injury was revealed and he was shut down by medical staff.”

Chris Haynes also reported that Leonard is weighing his rehab options at the moment.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While this is awful news, it’s also not exactly surprising. Kawhi is extremely injury-prone and always seems to be sidelined due to health. It’s just a real shame because Leonard was balling out in the Suns series, averaging 35 points per night. The Clippers could’ve very well taken the Suns seven games if he stayed on the court. And if PG was also healthy, there’s no telling how things may have turned out.

Since Los Angeles acquired both Kawhi Leonard and George, they’ve won just one playoff series. For a team with title aspirations, it’s an utter disappointment.

Kawhi played 52 games in 2022-23, posting averages of 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 41% shooting from downtown. Here’s to hoping he can get healthy and play a full season next year. The Clips will have some major decisions to make around him and PG though with free agency approaching in the summer.