By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers will be looking to end a two-game losing skid on Monday at home against the Miami Heat, but they could be without a key figure. Kawhi Leonard, who appears to be finally injury-free, is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable here, as reported by Tomer Azarly.

Leonard has played six games in a row and appears to be finding a rhythm, logging more than 30 minutes per night during that span. For the season, he’s averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 47% shooting from the field. Not typical Kawhi numbers, but the forward has only suited up for 16 contests in 2022-23 because of soreness in his surgically repaired knee and injury management.

The Clippers were considered a legitimate title contender before the campaign began with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George coming back at full strength. But, they only have a 21-17 record right now, which is good for fifth place in the Western Conference. If the duo can stay healthy and find their past chemistry though, it will certainly be good news for LA’s playoff aspirations.

While it’s unfortunate Leonard may miss this big contest against the Heat, it’s certainly a relief that he’s only sick. At least the veteran isn’t dealing with another injury setback. If Kawhi is unable to go here, PG will certainly be relied upon to carry the offensive load while Norman Powell and Terance Mann are going to see more usage than usual, too. Tip-0ff is scheduled for 7:30 PM PT at Crypto.com Arena.