‘Kawhi Leonard is a champion at missing games’: Stephen A Smith goes full savage on Clippers star

The Los Angeles Clippers are just four games into the season and already, Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined due to a knee injury. The former NBA Finals MVP has now missed two out of his team’s first four games, and at this point, it seems like it’s the same old injury headache for Kawhi and the Clippers.

Stephen A Smith is having none of it. The ESPN host went full savage on Leonard as he blasted the Clippers star for struggling with injuries this early in the season. Stephen A also couldn’t help but call out team owner Steve Ballmer for his role in all this — or perhaps the lack thereof (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter)

“It’s very concerning to me,” Smith said. “… He’s only played tow games into a four-game season. This is utterly ridiculous. Last time I checked, Mr. Ballmer, who I love dearly, this man is a multi-billionaire worth tens of billions of dollars. Technology is on his side. Resources are on his side. … Somehow, some way, we can’t seem to get him on the court. We can’t seem to get him healthy. But he still gets his money, though. Something’s gotta give. I mean, damn.”

Smith is not the type to keep his feelings to himself, and he made sure to release some of his angst against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers here. He wasn’t done, too:

“I can’t talk about anybody anymore when it comes to missing games,” Stephen A continued. “Kawhi Leonard is the pro. He is a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, and this brother is also a champion at missing games. Nobody does it better.”

"Kawhi Leonard is the pro [at missing games]. He is a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and this brother is also a champion at missing games. Nobody does it better." — @stephenasmithpic.twitter.com/Ol9iNeRFWe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 26, 2022

That’s savage. Although, to some extent, it’s also true. Stephen A even went through Kawhi Leonard’s full injury history over the past years to support his claim.

It’s hard not to argue against the notion that this is a very concerning issue for the Clippers. We’re just a couple of weeks into the new season and already, Kawhi is getting his load managed. Hopefully, this isn’t the trend (again) the rest of the way.