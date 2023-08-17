One of the most exciting opponents for Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers to face this season will be Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. According to the NBA's newly released schedule, fans won't have to wait very long at all to see the two teams face off.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 6PM PST, ClutchPoints has learned. That will be the Clippers' second home game of the season, following their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

The LA Clippers will open their 2023-24 regular season against Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers on October 25, 2023. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will visit the LA Clippers 4 days later on October 29, 2023. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 17, 2023

As the highly-touted San Antonio Spurs' No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama skipped playing with the French National Team at the FIBA World Cup in order to prepare for his rookie season. With head coach Gregg Popovich signing a five-year extension with the team he's been with since 1998, all hands are on deck to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Clippers have repeatedly come up short in the past three seasons, mostly due to injuries, but they're hoping to hold onto some luck this year.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Kawhi Leonard is currently recovering from a procedure he underwent in early June. He suffered a torn meniscus in Game 1 of the Clippers' 2023 NBA Playoff series versus the Suns, but the team called it a ‘clean up' procedure for Leonard, and he remains on track to be ready for training camp in October.

“Yeah, he's on track,” Tyronn Lue told members of local media recently. “He's on track, and he's feeling pretty good, so that's great news.”

Coming off the ACL rehab last offseason, Kawhi Leonard didn't play any basketball in the offseason and struggled in his return to the court. He played just two games to start the year before experiencing swelling and discomfort in his surgically repaired knee, leading the star to miss a month of action. It's certainly possible that the two-time NBA Finals MVP takes a different approach this time, but it's unlikely due to his recovery from the latest procedure.

In addition to their matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, the Clippers also have four other dates already set in November. As everyone knows, the NBA is introducing the in-season tournament this year, and the Clippers are locked into West Group B along with the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, and defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.

The LA Clippers' in-season tournament schedule has been announced. They'll be playing road games against the Mavs and Nuggets before playing home games against the Rockets and Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/wGtAeKTFFG — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 15, 2023

The full 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule will drop on Thursday, August 17th at 12PM PST/3PM EST on ESPN's NBA Today show.