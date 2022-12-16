By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Just like several other NBA and Los Angeles Clippers fans, Kendrick Perkins is tired of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sitting out games just to rest, aka the popular load management.

Leonard and George missed the Clippers’ showdown with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday due to various reasons. The team cited “right knee injury management” when ruling out Kawhi, while it noted left knee soreness as the reason for the absence of PG13.

However, it is quite clear that LA is simply resting their star players since the game against Phoenix is the second of a back-to-back. Leonard hasn’t played in a back-to-back yet this year ever since returning from his ACL injury. Meanwhile, George did suffer a hamstring strain last November but played in six straight games (prior to the Suns game) ever since his return.

Perkins, for his part, certainly didn’t appreciate the fact that the two keep sitting out–whether it’s the team’s decision or theirs. According to the now-ESPN analyst and commentator, they are doing a disservice to the fanbase.

“It’s starting to get a little disrespectful to the fanbase and it’s starting to really disturb me. When are we just gonna hoop? When are guys gonna be available?” Perkins exclaimed.

To be fair, Kendrick Perkins makes a great point. While injury management is common now for star players, there is no doubt that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers are taking it to the extreme. At this point, it’s only getting annoying for fans and experts alike.

The Clippers are understandably trying to keep Leonard and George’s legs fresh for a potential playoffs run. But in the end, there is no denying fans want to see them play in the regular season as well.