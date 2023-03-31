With the current state of the NBA’s Western Conference, every team from the fourth seed to the 12 seed is still fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive. The fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers have five games remaining to punch their ticket to their fourth playoff berth in five years, with their first of the final bunch coming Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately, the team may be forced to play this road game without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard in the mix. With this, the question that’s on every Clippers fan’s mind: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Grizzlies

When it comes to Los Angeles’ Kawhi Leonard, recent history has shown us that it’s hard to count on him being available to suit up on a night-to-night basis. However, with his current status, an injury does not seem to be the cause of why his status is currently up in the air.

As of this writing, the five-time All-Star is listed as “questionable” due to personal reasons, as per the league’s official injury report.

Leonard has been in and out of the rotation all season for a myriad of reasons and missed the Clippers’ last matchup–also against the Memphis Grizzlies–due to a similar designation as the one he holds now.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Kawhi Leonard will be playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is still yet to be determined.