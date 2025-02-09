Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers made a couple of trades at the NBA's trade deadline, but none as big as their crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers did in acquiring Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis.

With Doncic, the Lakers are expected to be championship contenders despite the loss of Davis and Max Christie.

Kawhi Leonard reacts to Luka Doncic-to-Lakers trade

While the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard saw his Clippers trade away five players of their while acquiring four.

In separate deals, the Clippers traded Mo Bamba and PJ Tucker to the Utah Jazz for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. LA also traded Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks in a package for scoring guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. In their final deal before the trade deadline, the Clippers traded Kevin Porter Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks for MarJon Beauchamp.

But all the attention over the last week has remained on the Lakers' and Mavs' decisions to swap stars in Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. Players, coaches, executives, fans, media members, and everybody else in the NBA has been shocked with the move to send Doncic to Los Angeles.

After a recent Clippers game, Kawhi Leonard addressed Luka Doncic's addition to the Lakers.

“I think it's surprising, like everybody else said,” Kawhi Leonard said. “But we have to see how they look. We haven't been able to see them play with those teams yet, and so we'll have to figure that out once we see Luka playing with the Lakers and AD playing with the Mavericks.”

Luka Doncic has yet to make his debut as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, but the superstar guard is expected to make it his first appearance in a Lakers jersey on Monday night against the Utah Jazz.

In 22 appearances with the Dallas Mavericks this season, Luka Doncic averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

It'll be interesting to see, however, how Doncic does actually look given the fact that the Lakers' trade for a premier center was squashed on Saturday night. General Manager Rob Pelinka spoke with Doncic about what fits his style of play best, and Pelinka went out to get Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.

That trade, however, has since been rescinded due to medical concerns involving Williams. This means that Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish will return to the Lakers while Williams heads back to Charlotte.