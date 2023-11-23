Clippers star Kawhi Leonard definitely understands why Spurs fans are booing him despite Gregg Popovich's pleas.

Something straight out of the WWE happened in the middle of the Los Angeles Clippers' Wednesday night battle against the San Antonio Spurs when Gregg Popovich unprecedentedly got a hold of the arena microphone and implored the thousands of fans inside Frost Bank Center to stop booing Kawhi Leonard, who was on the free-throw line.

Spurs fans had been booing Leonard every time he held the basketball, and they've been doing this for the past few years, most recently during the Spurs' 124-99 loss to the Clippers on Monday night. Thus, Popovich's actions became instantly divisive, with some fans praising him for his guts to protect his former beloved franchise centerpiece while other fans claimed that they were well within their rights to boo whomever they wanted to.

As for Kawhi Leonard, he understood why Spurs fans would boo him, especially when he's coming into their hallowed home grounds wearing a different uniform (in this case, the Clippers'). Moreover, Leonard knows that Spurs fans understand their boundaries, as he feels nothing but love from them whenever he's outside the court.

“If I don’t have a Spurs jersey on, they’re probably going to boo me for the rest of my career. They’re [some] of the best fans in the league and they’re very competitive. Once I step on this basketball court out here, they show they’re going for the other side. And when I’m on the streets or going into restaurants, they show love,” Leonard said, per Michael C. Wright of NBA.com.

Of course, to fans who know the entire context of Kawhi Leonard's departure from the Spurs franchise, they know that San Antonio fans are justified in booing Leonard. After all, Leonard didn't exactly handle his trade request from the Spurs with much grace, with plenty of uncertainty surrounding his injury problems back in 2018, and he also had a bit of falling-out with some of the team's veterans.

The Spurs had to sell low on Leonard (in the end receiving DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and the pick that became Keldon Johnson), and since then, they haven't been able to return to genuine contention. At least the now-Clippers star knows where the Spurs fans are coming from as the jeers continue to rain down from the halls of Frost Bank Center.