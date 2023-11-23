A Spurs fan hits back at Gregg Popovich amid the legendary head coach's surprise request to stop booing Kawhi Leonard.

Just when people thought they had seen it all in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made them witness a new one when he grabbed the mic late in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and pleaded for his team's fans to tone down on the booing of Kawhi Leonard.

Yes, that really happened.

“Excuse me for a second. Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play?” Popovich asked Spurs fans while Leonard was on the foul line. “It’s got no class, it’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.”

At least one fan is not buying any of what Popovich said, though.

“I didn't agree with him. Booing is part of being a fan. As long as you are not belligerent, you should be able to boo. A fan has the right to boo,” said Spurs season ticket-holder Ken Garcia (h/t Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News).

Spurs fall to Kahwi Leonard, Clippers again

Regardless of what Mr. Garcia feels and whichever school of thought a fan subscribes to about the idea of booing players, nothing will change the fact that the Spurs fell prey to Leonard and the Clippers for the second game in a row. The Spurs lost to LA last Monday, 124-99, and then again Wednesday night, 109-102.

The Spurs showed more fire in the second meeting, though, with rookie Victor Wembanyama pacing San Antonio with 22 points to go with 15 rebounds, a steal, and three blocks in 33 minutes of floor duty.

The Spurs, who are now on a 10-game losing skid, will head next to San Francisco for a showdown versus the Golden State Warriors on Friday.