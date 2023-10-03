Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard left the door open to playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Leonard notoriously doesn't care much for the spotlight or any excess media attention. Fans rarely hear from him when he's not playing for the Clippers. At NBA Media Day, however, Leonard said he actually had plans to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup this summer.

“Yeah, I wanted to play this summer, but I had other obligations. I would've had to leave early, so I wasn't able to go. We'll see what happens [next summer],” Leonard said, per Tomer Azarly.

Whatever those “other obligations” may have been is unclear. That's just the most classic Kawhi Leonard explanation ever.

Many of the NBA's most prominent stars, including LeBron James and Steph Curry. have expressed interest in representing the United States in the 2024 Olympics, after Team USA's relatively early exit in the FIBA World Cup. Leonard's contribution to the team would be a welcome surprise.

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

Leonard has struggled greatly with injuries over the course of his career. He hasn't played over 60 games since the 2016-17 season with the San Antonio Spurs. That's perhaps another reason he has never joined Team USA.

However, Leonard has accomplished about everything there is to do in the world of basketball. A gold medal would be a nice cherry on top of a great career.

As for his NBA status, Leonard will run it back with Paul George and Russell Westbrook to try and bring a title to his home town of Los Angeles. He and George both suffered injuries that sidelined them for the Clippers' first-round series against the Suns. L.A. went on to lose in five games despite a valiant one-man effort from Westbrook.