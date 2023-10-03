Over the last few years, Russell Westbrook has been constantly on the move in the NBA. Since parting ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, the former league Most Valuable Player has played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, and the Los Angeles Lakers before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers back in February. There was a chance in the 2023 offseason for Westbrook to latch on with a new team as a free agent. Instead, he decided to stick with the Clippers, signing a two-year deal worth $7.86 million.

Although his best days are behind him, Russell Westbrook could have earned a fatter deal in the offseason from another team than the one he signed with the Clippers. However, the decision did not seem that hard for the high-flying guard (via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints).

“It was very easy. Simple for me,” Russell Westbrook said during Monday's NBA Media Day. “Money is never a driver for me in any aspect. Being in a place that was welcoming with open arms… It's a group of guys that I love being around… It was kind of a no brainer for me.”

Apparently, the conducive environment the Clippers provided him was a huge factor in his decision to give it another go with the team. In the 21 games he played for the Clippers in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while playing 30.2 minutes per contest.

Not only is the Clippers' atmosphere friendly for Russell Westbrook but he also must love the fact that he is surrounded with superstar talent, particularly Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.